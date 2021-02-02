GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $29,985,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO opened at $270.75 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

