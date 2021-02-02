GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Entergy by 561.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after buying an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Entergy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.47. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

