GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,149,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -219.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.