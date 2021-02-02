GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

