GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

ZION stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.