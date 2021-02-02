Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GUS stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. Gusbourne PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.13. The company has a market cap of £31.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30.

About Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

