Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
GUS stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. Gusbourne PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.13. The company has a market cap of £31.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30.
About Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L)
