Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE GOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.