Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE GOF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

