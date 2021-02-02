Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GPM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 146,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 144.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,524,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,574 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,695,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,778,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

