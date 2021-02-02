Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSHHY opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Guangshen Railway has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.66.
About Guangshen Railway
