Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSHHY opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18. Guangshen Railway has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.66.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

