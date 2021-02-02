Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.70.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $103.27 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

