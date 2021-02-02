(GRSVU)’s (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 2nd

(GRSVU)’s (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 2nd. (GRSVU) had issued 47,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $475,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GRSVU opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99. (GRSVU) (OTCMKTS:GRSVU) has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Get (GRSVU) alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRSVU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,700,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in (GRSVU) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,898,000.

There is no company description available for Gores Holdings V Inc

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for (GRSVU) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GRSVU) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.