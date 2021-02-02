Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.