Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,308 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up about 1.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,377. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average is $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

