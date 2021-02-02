Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $582.00. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.34. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $582.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

