Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $304,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 572,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,861,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $116.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.