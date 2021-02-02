Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Virtu Financial accounts for about 15.3% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

