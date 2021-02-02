Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. 22,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,866. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

