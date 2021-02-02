Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFF. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Griffon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

