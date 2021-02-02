Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 981,442 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after buying an additional 281,085 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after buying an additional 250,485 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 1,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,820. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96.

