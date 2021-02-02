Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.06. 53,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,803. The firm has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.