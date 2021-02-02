Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,755,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $147.71. 494,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85.

