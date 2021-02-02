Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 34,465 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.21. 48,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.