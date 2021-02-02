Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day moving average is $274.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

