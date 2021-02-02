Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 1,141,163 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 692,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.