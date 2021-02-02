Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 142,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,966. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.
