Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 22 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,907,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $34.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $874.66. The company had a trading volume of 602,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,564,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,686.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $762.88 and its 200-day moving average is $506.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

