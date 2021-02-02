Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 188,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,019. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

