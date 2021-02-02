Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.48. 277,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,143. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

