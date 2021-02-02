Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $21.97 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Trimble by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Trimble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trimble by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 288,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.82. 42,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,115. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.