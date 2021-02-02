Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $31,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $166.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

