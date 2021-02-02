Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. 18,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

