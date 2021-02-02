Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 20,075 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 411,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,525,654. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

