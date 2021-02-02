Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $211.91. 82,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,619. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average of $213.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

