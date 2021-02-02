Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 5,225 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

NYSE CB traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.48. 17,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

