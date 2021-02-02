Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $35.60. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 20 shares.

The company has a market cap of £130.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

