Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,042.70

Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) (LON:GDWN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,042.70 and traded as low as $2,996.40. Goodwin PLC (GDWN.L) shares last traded at $3,030.00, with a volume of 834 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. The firm has a market cap of £229.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,042.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,131.58.

In related news, insider Steven Charles Birks sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,950 ($38.54), for a total value of £274,350 ($358,440.03).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

