Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 110,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

