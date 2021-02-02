good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

