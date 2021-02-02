GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 107% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 106.7% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $103,641.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007687 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007269 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

