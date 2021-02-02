Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 143.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

