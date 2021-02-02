Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PG&E by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 8.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCG opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

