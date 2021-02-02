Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

