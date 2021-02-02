Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 404 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

