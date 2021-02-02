Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut Golar LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.76.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

