Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLUU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 297.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $104,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

