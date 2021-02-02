Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) Trading Up 2.2%

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.