Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6,604.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period.

SNSR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,829. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

