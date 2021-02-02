Global Water Resources, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 241.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 241.7%.

GWRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $365.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.60, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

