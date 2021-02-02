Global Social Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $60,692.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

