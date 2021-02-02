Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $618.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

